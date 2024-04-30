Share on email (opens in new window)

The Wrigleyville Sunnyside recreational marijuana dispensary in 2021. Photo: E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Biden administration's plan to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug could have a major impact on legal weed in Illinois. The big picture: Easing federal marijuana restrictions could clear hurdles for the cannabis industry, and allow for scientific research on the drug's effects.

Zoom in: This move could give small businesses access to federal tax deductions they hadn't had previously, experts tell Axios.

Some industry insiders estimate that marijuana businesses currently give away 70% of their revenue to taxes.

What they're saying: "Illinois businesses will save a lot more money," Grown In publisher Brad Spirrison tells Axios. "It also continues to normalize cannabis to potential investors."

"For years, the cannabis industry has faced undue scrutiny and legal hurdles due to its classification," Ivy Hall's Omar Delgado said in a statement. He also says the classification "perpetuated harmful stereotypes and disproportionately impacted marginalized communities."

State of play: The DEA is moving to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I controlled substance—which includes hard drugs like heroin and LDS—to a Schedule III drug, alongside ketamine and anabolic steroids.

The policy change also means that the federal government will recognize the medical uses of the drug and open it up for scientific research, which it hadn't before.

This would be the DEA's biggest policy change in over 50 years.

Yes, but: Weed is still illegal for recreational use federally, which means marijuana growers and sellers don't have access to the federal banking system.

By the numbers: Illinois reached $1.6 billion in recreational marijuana sales last year, while selling over 42 million products at dispensaries. That amounted to over $400 million in tax revenue.

There are over 170 dispensaries in Illinois.

The intrigue: In Springfield, local lawmakers are currently mulling their own policy change to enact stricter regulations for unlicensed THC and hemp products.

What's next: The DEA plan still needs to be approved by the White House Office of Management and Budget.