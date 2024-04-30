Biden admin moves to ease U.S. marijuana restrictions

The Biden administration is moving to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug as soon as Tuesday, clearing the last regulatory hurdle for a major policy change, multiple outlets reported and Axios confirmed. The big picture: The new rule, which has to be approved by the White House Office of Management and Budget, would recognize medical uses of marijuana and that it has less potential for abuse than other drugs.

It would not legalize cannabis outright for recreational use, the AP first reported.

The Attorney General will send the rule to OMB for review as soon as Tuesday, administration and congressional sources familiar confirmed to Axios.

Zoom in: The DEA move would reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin, LSD and ecstasy, to a Schedule III drug, per the AP.

Other Schedule III drugs include Tylenol with codeine, ketamine, anabolic steroids and testosterone. They're "defined as drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence," per the DEA.

Schedule I drugs are considered to have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse."

Flashback: The Drug Enforcement Administration, which is housed within DOJ, told Congress earlier this year that it was "conducting its review" of whether to soften federal regulation of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act.

Go deeper: DEA tells Congress it's considering easing marijuana restrictions

Andrew Solender contributed reporting for this article.