Weed could offer medical benefits, less risky than some drugs: federal review

Marijuana may offer medical benefits and isn't as risky as other tightly controlled substances, according to a new federal scientific review.

Why it matters: The review, posted Friday evening, provides insight on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' recommendation that the Drug Enforcement Administration reclassify marijuana out of a category that includes heroin and LSD.

What they found: The public health risks posed by marijuana, the most frequently abused illicit drug, are lower compared with other abused drugs.

Still, there is "clear evidence" marijuana abuse produces harmful consequences, according to the review.

There is some "credible scientific support" for marijuana as a treatment for pain, anorexia and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Federal scientists didn't identify safety concerns with medical use of marijuana for such purposes.

Marijuana produces physical and psychological dependence in some, but those effects are likely limited.

Yes, but: Some drug experts said the scientific evidence for marijuana as a medicine isn't strong, and they note that increasingly strong products have been tied to higher rates of psychosis.

What's next: The DEA in the coming months is expected to announce a decision on marijuana rescheduling, which could be a boon for a cannabis industry that's struggled to do business with banks because of federal restrictions.