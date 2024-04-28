WNBA legend and Naperville native Candace Parker announced Sunday she's retiring from the league after 16 seasons.

Why it matters: Considered one of the greatest to play the game, Parker led the Sky to their first and only championship in 2021, helping to ignite well-deserved excitement for the team.

Catch up quick: Parker played for Naperville Central from 2001-2004 and was twice selected as the best high school player in the nation.

She went on to play for legendary coach Pat Summit at the University of Tennessee, leading them to two consecutive national championships.

Parker was drafted No. 1 by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008 and played 13 seasons with the team.

Flashback: Parker playing for the Sky in 2021 was a Chicago sports hometown hero story that dominated headlines, and the city made Sept. 16 "Candace Parker Day."

She left last year to play for Las Vegas Aces.

By the numbers: The 6-foot-4 forward is a three-time WNBA champion.

She's the first player in the league to be named Rookie of the Year and MVP in one season.

Parker is a two-time gold medalist with Team USA.

What they're saying: "I fell in love with a little orange ball at 13 years old and BECAUSE of it my world goes 'round," Parker posted in her retirement announcement on her Instagram. "The highs are unmatched & the lows taught me lessons. On & off the court I'm proud I've always been true & stayed true to ME, even when it wasn't popular."