Chicago classic "Uncle Buck" turns 35

Friday Film Club is a monthly series revisiting filming locations from Chicago classics, and today we're commemorating "Uncle Buck."
🍿 First up: "Uncle Buck."
The big picture: The John Hughes film starring John Candy and Macaulay Culkin is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
- It's a story about a bachelor uncle who has to watch his sister's kids due to an emergency. Heartfelt hilarity ensues.
The intrigue: Did you know that almost the entire movie was shot in metro Chicago? Of course you did.
- We fanned out around the area to revisit some of the locations to see how they've held up.
The family home
2602 Lincoln St., Evanston
The house where Uncle Buck came to watch his sister's kids is in Evanston. They used the porch for the scene where Buck beats up a clown.
- There are a few north suburban houses in the film, including the teenage party house located in Northbrook.
Buck's Wrigleyville apartment
3700 N. Sheffield Ave.
Buck, a bachelor, lived near Wrigley Field at the corner building of Waveland and Sheffield avenues. The building now has rooftop bleachers.
The elementary school
600 Romona Road, Wilmette
Romona Elementary in Wilmette is where Buck gave the assistant principal a quarter to "go downtown and have a rat gnaw that thing off your face."
Tia at the forest preserve
Dam No. 1 Woods Forest Preserve, Wheeling
Teenage angst is on full display as Buck tries to pick up Tia from a forest preserve picnic area after hours.
- The old park building was remodeled after the filming, but this park area off the Des Plaines River is the spot.
Buck catches up to Tia
791 Elm St., Winnetka
When Buck finally finds Tia, she is walking down a dark street past what was called the "Winnetka Bank."
- Today, it's the Chase Bank in downtown Winnetka.
The bowling alley
5242 W. 25th St., Cicero
Buck brings the kids to his bowling alley located along 25th Street in Cicero.
- Unfortunately not long after shooting, The Palace Bowl (actually called the Bowling Arena) was torn down. It's now a parking lot.