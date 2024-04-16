Cryptic Taylor Swift mural turns heads in Chicago

Share on email (opens in new window)

Dozens of Chicagoans lined up to watch workers paint a QR code on the side of a building in River North Tuesday afternoon. Why it matters: It isn't just any old QR code. It could contain Easter eggs about Taylor Swift's highly anticipated album "The Tortured Poets Department," which is set to drop at midnight Friday.

How it works: The code — painted on the side of a Grand Avenue building just west of State Street — takes you to Taylor Swift's YouTube channel, where a short video shows a "321 Error."

The big picture: Swift has long used riddles and clues to create a buzz and get fans excited for her album releases.

For this record, she has embedded clues in old lyrics on Apple Music, and opened a library pop-up in Los Angeles.

Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Flashback: Swift is no stranger to Chicago. When her Eras Tour came to Soldier Field last June, the pop star helped deliver all-time record hotel revenues.

The bottom line: Swifties are so excited for the new release, they'll stand in line for a QR code.