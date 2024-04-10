A public art project is repairing the damage of racist housing practices in Englewood

Gwen and Arthur Dishman in front of their home, which has received repairs through "unBlocked Englewood." Photo: Courtesy of Justin Olechiw

Artist and activist Tonika Lewis Johnson's "unBlocked Englewood" project is literally repairing the damage a racist housing practice, known as land sale contracts, has done to Chicago's Black neighborhoods. Why it matters: Residents' lack of equity prohibited them from getting loans to perform necessary home repairs like patching a leaky roof, and it forced some to abandon their homes completely.

About 30% of the majority-Black neighborhood's homes were vacant from 2017-2021, according to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.

Flashback: In the 1950s and '60s, many Black residents looking to own a home were ensnared by predatory land sale contracts that required large down payments and high-interest monthly payments, without the equity and protections of a traditional mortgage.

Those purchasing on contract paid nearly $600 more monthly than a conventional mortgage, according to a Duke University study adjusted to 2019 numbers.

How it works: Johnson has teamed up with the Chicago Bungalow Association (CBA) to perform deferred maintenance like repairing roofs and broken pipes for homeowners affected by land sale contracts on the 6500 S. Aberdeen block.

What they're saying: "Black homeowners not getting supported, Black neighborhoods in Chicago being disinvested in — that actually impacts all Chicagoans, despite race," Johnson tells Axios.

"Just imagine if all of the neighborhoods were truly invested in … we don't know where people would eventually move to in Chicago. It will just open up a whole new market of potential renters and homeowners."

"UnBlocked Englewood" is repairing homes on the 6500 block of S. Aberdeen. Photo: Courtesy of Justin Olechiw

By the numbers: So far, the project has done repairs on 14 homes and plans to work on 10 more.

CBA's Carla Bruni tells Axios each home needs an estimated $65,000 of work, paid for through grants from the city and private companies.

Zoom in: While the practice affected neighborhoods mostly on the West Side, Johnson has been focusing her activism on Greater Englewood, where she grew up and still lives.

UnBlocked Englewood was born from her 2022 "Inequity for Sale" installation which placed 13 land markers in front of homes that were "stolen" in a "widespread land sale contract scam."

A friend contacted Johnson about one of those homes belonging to his great-grandparents, and today's "solution-based project" was formulated.

What's next: UnBlocked is also teaming up with Englewood Arts Collective to beautify the block with more landscaping, create a shaded seating area on the vacant lots and help decorate homes' interiors.