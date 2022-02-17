Chicago redlining: then and now
It's no secret that Chicago is historically one of the most segregated cities in the country. A new report shows that not much has changed.
Why it matters: Data from FiveThirtyEight and ABC News shows that Black residents are still living in the same neighborhoods deemed "hazardous" by the redlining mapmakers of the 1930s.
Context: In 1939, a group called the Home Owners' Loan Corporation created maps that classified neighborhoods in major U.S. cities by the categories best, desirable, declining, and hazardous.
- Redlining was the practice of banks marking with a red line the “hazardous” neighborhoods and determining them not worthy of loans.
- This led to Black communities missing out on owning property and accruing generational wealth after they were forced to stay in the hazardous neighborhoods, reinforcing segregation.
State of play: The practice of housing discrimination is outlawed, but a WBEZ report in 2020 showed that modern-day redlining is still happening in Chicago.
- There are 90% more Black Chicagoans nowadays in redlined communities compared to the surrounding area.
Bigger picture: Chicago neighborhoods continue to be segregated as other American cities like Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., see redlined zones go through gentrification.
- Of the 19 Midwest cities analyzed in the report, 16 were still segregated.
- The U.S. Justice Department announced last fall that it is cracking down on housing discrimination.
Closer look: Here is an actual report from 1939 that focuses on Washington Park. Warning: it's racist.
