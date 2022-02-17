Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's no secret that Chicago is historically one of the most segregated cities in the country. A new report shows that not much has changed.

Why it matters: Data from FiveThirtyEight and ABC News shows that Black residents are still living in the same neighborhoods deemed "hazardous" by the redlining mapmakers of the 1930s.

Context: In 1939, a group called the Home Owners' Loan Corporation created maps that classified neighborhoods in major U.S. cities by the categories best, desirable, declining, and hazardous.

Redlining was the practice of banks marking with a red line the “hazardous” neighborhoods and determining them not worthy of loans.

This led to Black communities missing out on owning property and accruing generational wealth after they were forced to stay in the hazardous neighborhoods, reinforcing segregation.

State of play: The practice of housing discrimination is outlawed, but a WBEZ report in 2020 showed that modern-day redlining is still happening in Chicago.

There are 90% more Black Chicagoans nowadays in redlined communities compared to the surrounding area.

Bigger picture: Chicago neighborhoods continue to be segregated as other American cities like Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., see redlined zones go through gentrification.

Of the 19 Midwest cities analyzed in the report, 16 were still segregated.

The U.S. Justice Department announced last fall that it is cracking down on housing discrimination.

Closer look: Here is an actual report from 1939 that focuses on Washington Park. Warning: it's racist.