Mar 21, 2024 - Things to Do

Where to watch March Madness games in Chicago

headshot
Luke Goode #10 of the Illinois Fighting Illini and Boo Buie #0 of the Northwestern Wildcats scramble for the ball at State Farm Center on January 2, 2024 in Champaign, Illinois.

Luke Goode of Illinois and Boo Buie of Northwestern scramble for the ball. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

This weekend in Chicago, attend a March Madness party, continue the St. Paddy's festivities or see Golden Globe winner Ali Wong on stage.

1. 🏀 March Madness watch parties

Grab your jersey and catch some college hoops at a local March Madness watch party.

If you go: We rounded up three places to stop by this weekend.

🍺 Cody's Public House: Enjoy drink specials including $5 Miller Lite stadium cups and $6 whiskey on game day in a space with 10 65-inch TVs.

📺 The Graystone Tavern: This Wrigleyville bar will host watch parties for each round of the tournament. Specials include $6 pizza puffs, nachos and shots.

🍔 The Rambler Kitchen + Tap: Hang out in the enclosed, heated beer garden and try the $30 drink package, which includes bottled and draft beer, liquor and house wine.

  • Stop by: 11am–3pm Friday for happy hour

Address: 4128 N. Lincoln Ave.

2. 💉 Chicago Tattoo Arts Festival

  • Explore all things tattoos at this event featuring vendors, entertainers, historians and talent from the TV show "Ink Master."
  • When: 2–11pm Friday, 11am–11pm Saturday, 11am–8pm Sunday
  • Location: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
  • Cost: $25/day, $50 three-day pass

3. 🎵 2024 Spring Power Jam

4. 🔥 Hot Seat Invitational

5. 🎤 Ali Wong

  • The Golden Globe winner will take the stage for four shows at the Chicago Theatre. Tickets available on resellers
  • When: 5pm and 8pm Saturday, 7pm Sunday, 7:30pm Monday

6. ☘️ Shamrock Shuffle

  • Keep your green on and continue the St. Patrick's Day festivities during this weekend of races through the Loop. Races include the two-mile walk, one-mile run and 8K run. Register
  • When: 11am Saturday (One-mile); 8:30am (8K) and 9:30am (Two-mile) Sunday; schedule
  • Location: Grant Park
  • Cost: $25 (one-mile), $35 (two-mile), $39–$70 (8K)
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more