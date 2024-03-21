Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Luke Goode of Illinois and Boo Buie of Northwestern scramble for the ball. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

This weekend in Chicago, attend a March Madness party, continue the St. Paddy's festivities or see Golden Globe winner Ali Wong on stage.

1. 🏀 March Madness watch parties

Grab your jersey and catch some college hoops at a local March Madness watch party.

If you go: We rounded up three places to stop by this weekend.

🍺 Cody's Public House: Enjoy drink specials including $5 Miller Lite stadium cups and $6 whiskey on game day in a space with 10 65-inch TVs.

Stop by: 11am–2pm Friday for happy hour

11am–2pm Friday for happy hour Address: 1658 W. Barry Ave.

📺 The Graystone Tavern: This Wrigleyville bar will host watch parties for each round of the tournament. Specials include $6 pizza puffs, nachos and shots.

🍔 The Rambler Kitchen + Tap: Hang out in the enclosed, heated beer garden and try the $30 drink package, which includes bottled and draft beer, liquor and house wine.

Stop by: 11am–3pm Friday for happy hour

Address: 4128 N. Lincoln Ave.

Explore all things tattoos at this event featuring vendors, entertainers, historians and talent from the TV show "Ink Master."

When: 2–11pm Friday, 11am–11pm Saturday, 11am–8pm Sunday

2–11pm Friday, 11am–11pm Saturday, 11am–8pm Sunday Location: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

Donald E. Stephens Convention Center Cost: $25/day, $50 three-day pass

Hip hop icons Gucci Mane, Trina and Cam'ron are set to headline this concert at UIC. Tickets start at $79

When: 8pm Friday

8pm Friday Location: Credit Union 1 Arena

Head to River North and test your taste buds in the Headquarters Beercade spicy hot wing challenge. Winner gets $200 cash. Tickets are $25

When: 7pm Saturday

The Golden Globe winner will take the stage for four shows at the Chicago Theatre. Tickets available on resellers

When: 5pm and 8pm Saturday, 7pm Sunday, 7:30pm Monday