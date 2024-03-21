Where to watch March Madness games in Chicago
This weekend in Chicago, attend a March Madness party, continue the St. Paddy's festivities or see Golden Globe winner Ali Wong on stage.
1. 🏀 March Madness watch parties
Grab your jersey and catch some college hoops at a local March Madness watch party.
If you go: We rounded up three places to stop by this weekend.
🍺 Cody's Public House: Enjoy drink specials including $5 Miller Lite stadium cups and $6 whiskey on game day in a space with 10 65-inch TVs.
- Stop by: 11am–2pm Friday for happy hour
- Address: 1658 W. Barry Ave.
📺 The Graystone Tavern: This Wrigleyville bar will host watch parties for each round of the tournament. Specials include $6 pizza puffs, nachos and shots.
- Hours: Open 10:30am daily
- Address: 3441 N. Sheffield Ave.
🍔 The Rambler Kitchen + Tap: Hang out in the enclosed, heated beer garden and try the $30 drink package, which includes bottled and draft beer, liquor and house wine.
- Stop by: 11am–3pm Friday for happy hour
Address: 4128 N. Lincoln Ave.
2. 💉 Chicago Tattoo Arts Festival
- Explore all things tattoos at this event featuring vendors, entertainers, historians and talent from the TV show "Ink Master."
- When: 2–11pm Friday, 11am–11pm Saturday, 11am–8pm Sunday
- Location: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
- Cost: $25/day, $50 three-day pass
3. 🎵 2024 Spring Power Jam
- Hip hop icons Gucci Mane, Trina and Cam'ron are set to headline this concert at UIC. Tickets start at $79
- When: 8pm Friday
- Location: Credit Union 1 Arena
4. 🔥 Hot Seat Invitational
- Head to River North and test your taste buds in the Headquarters Beercade spicy hot wing challenge. Winner gets $200 cash. Tickets are $25
- When: 7pm Saturday
5. 🎤 Ali Wong
- The Golden Globe winner will take the stage for four shows at the Chicago Theatre. Tickets available on resellers
- When: 5pm and 8pm Saturday, 7pm Sunday, 7:30pm Monday
6. ☘️ Shamrock Shuffle
- Keep your green on and continue the St. Patrick's Day festivities during this weekend of races through the Loop. Races include the two-mile walk, one-mile run and 8K run. Register
- When: 11am Saturday (One-mile); 8:30am (8K) and 9:30am (Two-mile) Sunday; schedule
- Location: Grant Park
- Cost: $25 (one-mile), $35 (two-mile), $39–$70 (8K)
