(From L) actor Steven Yeun, director/writer Lee Sung Jin and actress Ali Wong of Netflix's "Beef" at the 81st Golden Globe awards. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP

Ali Wong won a Golden Globe for best actress, respectively, in a limited TV series for her performance in Netflix's "Beef" on Sunday evening.

Why it matters: Wong is the first actress of Asian descent to win in her category.

The Globes initially declared that Steven Yeun was the first Asian actor to win in his category but later said that was wrong and that Darren Criss had been the first, in 2019.

The big picture: Netflix's limited series won in every category it was nominated for, taking home a total of three Golden Globes.

The third award was for Best Television Limited Series, beating out titles like Fargo, Daisy Jones & The Six, and Fellow Travelers.

What they're saying: "Steven and Ali are at the top of their game, I'm so grateful for their friendship. I don't think there's anyone else more deserving," director Lee Sung Jin told reporters.

The intrigue: Jin said a real life road rage incident sparked the idea for the series.

"It was very anticlimactic and it didn't last long but it did spark this project so I'm thankful for that," Jin said.

What's next: Jin told reporters that "Beef" was pitched as an anthology series, meaning there may be future seasons with a new cast each year.

"It's really up to Netflix, there's so many stories I still want to write about," Jin said.

Editor's note: This story was updated after the Golden Globes issued a correction on who was the first Asian actor to win the Limited TV Series category.