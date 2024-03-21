Illinois sees big uptick in nonpartisan ballots this primary
Thousands of Illinois voters cast nonpartisan ballots in Tuesday's primary, compared with just six in 2022.
Why it matters: The rise in nonpartisan ballots signals potential voter disinterest in either party or the lack of competition in particular races.
The big picture: It comes as groups protesting President Biden's refusal to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza instructed voters to write-in "Gaza" for the presidential ticket, or to leave it blank. It's unclear whether some sought out nonpartisan ballots for similar discontent.
Zoom in: A nonpartisan ballot includes only citywide and precinct-level referenda, like Bring Chicago Home. State law requires voters to declare a party in order to receive a ballot with all party candidates, Max Bever from the Chicago Board of Elections tells Axios.
- "This is also why you can't vote multiple party ballots in a primary election."
By the numbers: In statewide and judicial races this primary, 88% had either one opponent or none, according to analysis by Capitol News Illinois.
- Nearly 6,000 nonpartisan ballots were cast in this primary. In 2018, more than 4,400 nonpartisan ballots were submitted in Illinois, a jump from 77 in 2016.
What they're saying: Voter Elena Panyard of the 43rd Ward tells Axios she usually votes Democrat but in this election cast a nonpartisan ballot for the first time.
- "While the presidential election was the main driver for my hesitation to vote Democrat this time around, I'm overall just upset with the entire party," Panyard says.
- "Each year we are pressured to vote for subpar candidates, because we are meant to fear the other side — but we deserve more, and until that happens, I'm out."
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.