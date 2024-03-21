Illinois sees big uptick in nonpartisan ballots this primary

Thousands of Illinois voters cast nonpartisan ballots in Tuesday's primary, compared with just six in 2022. Why it matters: The rise in nonpartisan ballots signals potential voter disinterest in either party or the lack of competition in particular races.

The big picture: It comes as groups protesting President Biden's refusal to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza instructed voters to write-in "Gaza" for the presidential ticket, or to leave it blank. It's unclear whether some sought out nonpartisan ballots for similar discontent.

Zoom in: A nonpartisan ballot includes only citywide and precinct-level referenda, like Bring Chicago Home. State law requires voters to declare a party in order to receive a ballot with all party candidates, Max Bever from the Chicago Board of Elections tells Axios.

"This is also why you can't vote multiple party ballots in a primary election."

By the numbers: In statewide and judicial races this primary, 88% had either one opponent or none, according to analysis by Capitol News Illinois.

Nearly 6,000 nonpartisan ballots were cast in this primary. In 2018, more than 4,400 nonpartisan ballots were submitted in Illinois, a jump from 77 in 2016.

What they're saying: Voter Elena Panyard of the 43rd Ward tells Axios she usually votes Democrat but in this election cast a nonpartisan ballot for the first time.