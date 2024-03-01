Friction point: Fans are split on whether theBears should pick the best consensus QB in the draft, USC's Caleb Williams, or trade the top spot for a king's ransom, bringing in blue-chip players to support current quarterback Justin Fields.
If the Bears go with Williams, they will almost certainly trade Fields.
What they're saying: "If we were to do something with Justin, I want to do right by him," Bears GM Ryan Poles said Tuesday, which led to more speculation and more ink spilled about what he is signaling.
The intrigue: Everything is a so-called sign. Wednesday, Fields' agent posted a video of the quarterback literally jumping for joy, which has fans speculating he's being traded to Atlanta.
Last week, Fields caused a stir by unfollowing the Bears on Instagram. Before that, sources told talk radio that Williams didn't want to come to Chicago (which was later debunked).