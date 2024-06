Colts general manager Chris Ballard speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center yesterday. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The NFL Scouting Combine has returned to Indianapolis, bringing four days of on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium as more than 300 prospects chase future NFL superstardom. The intrigue: The event is an Indianapolis tradition, having been held here since 1987. It only missed 2021 due to the pandemic.

How it works: Draft-eligible players do drills in front of decision-makers representing all 32 NFL teams. Medical evaluations and interviews are also part of the process.

How to watch: The NFL Combine will be broadcast on NFL Network. Fans can also stream it via NFL+, NFL.com, fuboTV, YouTube and Hulu.

Drills for defensive linemen and linebackers start at 3pm today.

Defensive backs and tight ends start at 3pm Friday.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs start at 1pm Saturday.

Offensive linemen drills start at 1pm Sunday.

If you go: Admission to the NFL Combine is free with a registration to the NFL OnePass app. Parking and seating are first come, first served.

The event also includes a daily NFL Combine Experience on the South Lot of Lucas Oil Stadium where fans can check out the Colts' Super Bowl XLI Vince Lombardi Trophy and a full collection of 57 Super Bowl rings.

The Combine Experience opens at 1pm today and Friday, and 11am Saturday and Sunday.

What's next: The NFL Draft is April 25-27 in Detroit.