10 mins ago - Sports

Chicago Fire unveils its throwback red kits

headshot
Red soccer jersey with Carvana across the chest and Chicago Fire emblem on chest.

Photo courtesy of the Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire are getting back to basics ahead of their 2024 season.

What's happening: Before players hit the pitch in March, the club has unveiled its new jerseys (kits), a throwback to the glory days when the Fire won its only MLS cup in 1998.

What they're saying: "We've designed a jersey that not only represents our return to the beloved red but also encapsulates the spirit and energy of Chicago," Fire FC chief marketing officer Dan Moriarty said in a statement.

Context: The club changed from its signature red kits a few years back, replacing them with a dark blue version.

  • The new kits will continue to use the new Chicago Fire logo, plus prominent stars on the side to honor the Chicago flag.
  • It was announced late last year that the Fire's primary sponsor will be Carvana.

The bottom line: Bye, bye blue. Welcome back to the "Men in Red."

Red soccer kit on a hanger with Chicago Fire emblem in background.
Photo courtesy of the Chicago Fire FC
Photo of a man in a jersey
Photo courtesy of the Chicago Fire FC
Photo of a jersey
Photo courtesy of the Chicago Fire FC
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more