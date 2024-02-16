Chicago Fire unveils its throwback red kits
The Chicago Fire are getting back to basics ahead of their 2024 season.
What's happening: Before players hit the pitch in March, the club has unveiled its new jerseys (kits), a throwback to the glory days when the Fire won its only MLS cup in 1998.
What they're saying: "We've designed a jersey that not only represents our return to the beloved red but also encapsulates the spirit and energy of Chicago," Fire FC chief marketing officer Dan Moriarty said in a statement.
Context: The club changed from its signature red kits a few years back, replacing them with a dark blue version.
- The new kits will continue to use the new Chicago Fire logo, plus prominent stars on the side to honor the Chicago flag.
- It was announced late last year that the Fire's primary sponsor will be Carvana.
The bottom line: Bye, bye blue. Welcome back to the "Men in Red."
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.