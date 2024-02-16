Share on email (opens in new window)

The Chicago Fire are getting back to basics ahead of their 2024 season. What's happening: Before players hit the pitch in March, the club has unveiled its new jerseys (kits), a throwback to the glory days when the Fire won its only MLS cup in 1998.

What they're saying: "We've designed a jersey that not only represents our return to the beloved red but also encapsulates the spirit and energy of Chicago," Fire FC chief marketing officer Dan Moriarty said in a statement.

Context: The club changed from its signature red kits a few years back, replacing them with a dark blue version.

The new kits will continue to use the new Chicago Fire logo, plus prominent stars on the side to honor the Chicago flag.

It was announced late last year that the Fire's primary sponsor will be Carvana.

The bottom line: Bye, bye blue. Welcome back to the "Men in Red."

Photo courtesy of the Chicago Fire FC

Photo courtesy of the Chicago Fire FC