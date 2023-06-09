Chicago Fire ticket prices soar after Messi joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi at his last game for Paris Saint-Germain during its Ligue 1 match against Clermont Foot at Parc des Princes on June 3 in Paris. Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Soccer great Lionel Messi's decision to join Inter Miami is turning out to be good news for the Chicago Fire, but perhaps bad news for fans looking for cheap tickets.

What's happening: Messi and Miami will play at Soldier Field on Oct. 4, sending demand for tickets skyrocketing.

Details: As of yesterday evening, a Fire FC spokesperson tells Axios that more than 12,000 tickets were sold since it was announced Messi would join Miami. A quick look at Ticketmaster confirmed the excitement, as seats were starting at $285. One verified presale ticket closer to the field was listed for almost $6,000.

Tickets for any other match were available for as little as $15.

What they're saying: “We are extremely pleased to see one of the best players ever to play the game say he plans to join MLS this summer," Chicago Fire FC spokesperson Jhamie Chin tells Axios.

“It’s an exciting time for all of us within MLS and for soccer fans throughout North America."

State of play: Messi chose Miami, where he owns a house, after he got no satisfactory offers to remain in Europe, according to the BBC.

He was reportedly tempted not only by Miami's lifestyle but additional deals with brands like Adidas and Apple, Axios Jeff Tracy reports.

The intrigue: Ticket holders can't get refunds if Messi gets injured or decides to skip a chilly match in Chicago's infamously volatile October.

What's next: The Fire FC say they haven't decided whether to open the upper deck at Soldier Field for the match.