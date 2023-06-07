Media reports: Soccer legend Messi to join Inter Miami
Lionel Messi is poised to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, rejecting a more lucrative deal from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, BBC reported Wednesday.
Why it matters: Arguably the greatest soccer player of all time is reportedly nearing a deal to come to the U.S. less than a year after finally winning his elusive World Cup.
The backdrop: Messi spent the last two years with Paris Saint-Germain, winning two Ligue 1 titles. A potential return to Barcelona had been rumored alongside the lucrative offer to head to Saudi Arabia.
State of play: Messi has reportedly chosen Miami, where he already owns a house, after no satisfactory offers were received to remain in Europe, per BBC.
- He was reportedly tempted not only by Miami's lifestyle, but additional deals with brands like Adidas and Apple.
- Apple holds exclusive MLS streaming rights, and the tech giant will share revenue generated by new subscribers to MLS Season Pass with Messi, per The Athletic ($).
- A profit-sharing agreement with Adidas, one of MLS’ largest corporate sponsors, is also expected.
Yes, but: An Inter Miami spokesperson declined to comment on Messi's plans Wednesday, ESPN reported.
Editor's note: This story was updated with additional context.