Media reports: Soccer legend Messi to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain during the Paris Saint-Germain versus Clermont match on June 3. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Lionel Messi is poised to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, rejecting a more lucrative deal from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, BBC reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: Arguably the greatest soccer player of all time is reportedly nearing a deal to come to the U.S. less than a year after finally winning his elusive World Cup.

The backdrop: Messi spent the last two years with Paris Saint-Germain, winning two Ligue 1 titles. A potential return to Barcelona had been rumored alongside the lucrative offer to head to Saudi Arabia.

State of play: Messi has reportedly chosen Miami, where he already owns a house, after no satisfactory offers were received to remain in Europe, per BBC.

He was reportedly tempted not only by Miami's lifestyle, but additional deals with brands like Adidas and Apple.

Apple holds exclusive MLS streaming rights, and the tech giant will share revenue generated by new subscribers to MLS Season Pass with Messi, per The Athletic ($).

A profit-sharing agreement with Adidas, one of MLS’ largest corporate sponsors, is also expected.

Yes, but: An Inter Miami spokesperson declined to comment on Messi's plans Wednesday, ESPN reported.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional context.