Author Arionne Nettles' Best Day Ever in Chicago

Journalist Arionne Nettles grew up in Englewood and West Pullman, now lives in Roseland and is a fierce advocate for the greatness of the South Side. What's happening: Nettles is out with a new book, "We Are the Culture: Black Chicago's Influence on Everything," which tracks the monumental impact Black Chicago has had on culture, from the blues to Ebony magazine to Oprah.

She shared what would make her best day ever in Chicago:

🥐 Breakfast: "A great croissant does wonders for my morning! Robust Coffee Lounge in Woodlawn is my favorite spot for a make-your-own breakfast sandwich. I do turkey, bacon, avocado, and tomato on a croissant."

👟 Morning activity: A run on the lakefront. "The best part is that there's likely a trail within 20 minutes or so from most places in the city. Just head east until you get to one!"

Lakefront path. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🍤 Lunch: "You can often find me at lunchtime at Daisy's Po-Boy and Tavern in Hyde Park, sitting at the bar drinking a lunchtime hurricane and eating a shrimp po-boy with one of my favorite homegirls."

Po' boy sandwiches at Daisy's in Hyde Park. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

🕯 Afternoon activity: Black Luxe Candle Co. in Wicker Park. "You can mix up your signature scent. There are so many fragrances to choose from, and you can do it while drinking as much wine as you want."

🍹 Dinner: "I'm at Barrio in River North for dinner A LOT. It has the best margaritas in town, and I like to switch it up: sometimes classic, sometimes smoky, sometimes fruity."

🍣 After party: "The bar at Nobu in the West Loop is always perfect for after-dinner drinks. It's a great vibe, and you can get more food to munch on as the night goes on."