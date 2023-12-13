2 hours ago - News

Oprah Winfrey portrait unveiled at National Portrait Gallery

Oprah Winfrey and artist Shawn Michael Warren pose with Winfrey's official National Portrait Gallery portrait, where she's depicted in a purple gown in her prayer garden.

Chicago artist Shawn Michael Warren (left) and Oprah Winfrey. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

The National Portrait Gallery unveiled Oprah Winfrey's official portrait on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The portrait, by Chicago artist Shawn Michael Warren, is now on display on the gallery's first floor, depicting Oprah wearing a purple gown in her prayer garden at her California home.

Details: During the star-studded portrait reveal ceremony, Winfrey reflected on her humble beginnings in rural Mississippi, her iconic talk show and her role in "The Color Purple."

  • Journalist Gayle King, director Ava DuVernay, designer Christian Siriano and Oprah's partner Steadman Graham were all in attendance.

What she's saying: "On the eve of my 70th birthday — to have a portrait included in the National Portrait Gallery alongside all the greats," Winfrey said.

  • "Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglas, Abraham Lincoln and Ida B. Wells, Michelle and Barack Obama, Lena Horne, John F. Kennedy, Oprah Winfrey."

