Skokie's Old Orchard shopping mall adds luxury apartments
The owners of Westfield Old Orchard shopping center announced plans this week to transform the north suburban mall into a mixed-use residential community.
The big picture: Skokie is among several municipalities across Chicago's suburbs that are teaming up with developers to reimagine existing mall space, instead of letting them close or become dead malls.
What's happening: French commercial real estate firm Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) is partnering with the Chicago development company Focus to build approximately 400 luxury apartments inside the mall, and introducing new street-level retail.
Context: Skokie set up a business district in 2022 to provide additional infrastructure to Old Orchard, the largest contributor to the village's sales and property tax base.
- The plan to build residential units is in addition to current modernization plans, which includes a medical center, new anchor tenants and improving the common areas.
Details: Instead of a shopping center, the space will be focused around a new park and an event space, which would bring in concerts, festivals and farmers markets.
- The developers say they are going to build the new parts of the center with sustainable materials, while powering it with renewable energy.
- The apartments will range from studios to three-bedrooms units.
What they're saying: "Through thoughtful design and careful consideration of the needs of the community, we plan to create an authentic live, work, play experience," Focus CEO Tim Anderson said in a statement.
- "Together, we'll create what will become the residential, commercial, and cultural heart of Skokie," URW's Geoff Mason said.
Flashback: The iconic North suburban mall was built in 1956. Most of the parking structures were added in 1978.
- The mall has been renovated a few times since.
What's next: Construction is slated to begin in 2025, and to be completed in early 2027.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.