Rendering of Westfield Old Orchard, courtesy of URW The owners of Westfield Old Orchard shopping center announced plans this week to transform the north suburban mall into a mixed-use residential community. The big picture: Skokie is among several municipalities across Chicago's suburbs that are teaming up with developers to reimagine existing mall space, instead of letting them close or become dead malls.

What's happening: French commercial real estate firm Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) is partnering with the Chicago development company Focus to build approximately 400 luxury apartments inside the mall, and introducing new street-level retail.

Context: Skokie set up a business district in 2022 to provide additional infrastructure to Old Orchard, the largest contributor to the village's sales and property tax base.

The plan to build residential units is in addition to current modernization plans, which includes a medical center, new anchor tenants and improving the common areas.

Rendering of Westfield Old Orchard, courtesy of URW

Details: Instead of a shopping center, the space will be focused around a new park and an event space, which would bring in concerts, festivals and farmers markets.

The developers say they are going to build the new parts of the center with sustainable materials, while powering it with renewable energy.

The apartments will range from studios to three-bedrooms units.

What they're saying: "Through thoughtful design and careful consideration of the needs of the community, we plan to create an authentic live, work, play experience," Focus CEO Tim Anderson said in a statement.

"Together, we'll create what will become the residential, commercial, and cultural heart of Skokie," URW's Geoff Mason said.

Flashback: The iconic North suburban mall was built in 1956. Most of the parking structures were added in 1978.

The mall has been renovated a few times since.

What's next: Construction is slated to begin in 2025, and to be completed in early 2027.