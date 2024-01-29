Share on email (opens in new window)

The atrium and food court inside the Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale, Illinois. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

There are hundreds of almost-vacant shopping malls across the country, including several in the Chicago area.

Here are three nearby that either fit the criteria or are getting close.

Stratford Square Mall

Bloomingdale, Illinois

Empty storefronts and a restaurant in Stratford Square Mall. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

This west suburban mall is a ghost town, complete with the leftover etching for a movie theater sign.

What's left: A few businesses including an escape room and a restaurant (Ana's Kitchen) in the food court.

Northbrook Court

Northbrook, Illinois

The second floor of the Northbrook Court Shopping Mall. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Once considered a luxury mall for the wealthy northern suburb, it's now a glorified walking track for residents to get their steps in.

What's left: The mall's movie theater and some stores operating between vacant spaces.

Golf Mill Shopping Center

Niles, Illinois

The JCPenney is still open. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Golf Mill in Niles has tried to reimagine itself a few times since it debuted in 1960. While still open, the shopping center is littered with vacant storefronts.

What's left: Unusual mall tenants like martial arts training centers and golf simulators.

Want more? Check out this great YouTube series that visits dead malls across the country.