What's left of dead malls in the Chicago area
There are hundreds of almost-vacant shopping malls across the country, including several in the Chicago area.
- Here are three nearby that either fit the criteria or are getting close.
Stratford Square Mall
Bloomingdale, Illinois
This west suburban mall is a ghost town, complete with the leftover etching for a movie theater sign.
What's left: A few businesses including an escape room and a restaurant (Ana's Kitchen) in the food court.
Northbrook Court
Northbrook, Illinois
Once considered a luxury mall for the wealthy northern suburb, it's now a glorified walking track for residents to get their steps in.
What's left: The mall's movie theater and some stores operating between vacant spaces.
Golf Mill Shopping Center
Niles, Illinois
Golf Mill in Niles has tried to reimagine itself a few times since it debuted in 1960. While still open, the shopping center is littered with vacant storefronts.
What's left: Unusual mall tenants like martial arts training centers and golf simulators.
