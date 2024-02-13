Feb 13, 2024 - Food and Drink

Your guide to tasty soups in Chicago

White bowl of tomato soup topped with croutons.

Tomato bisque at The Exchange. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

February is always a great month to find a good, hot soup to push you through to spring.

  • Here are some tasty (and local) soup options for you:

The Exchange

224 S. Michigan Ave.

We're with Bania, soup's not a meal (IYKYK). But the creamy tomato bisque ($5) at The Exchange in the Loop can definitely fill you up for lunch.

  • It's topped with parmesan croutons and heavy cream that add to the richness.

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market

Bowl of soup with sausage and white beans.
Ribollita from Publican Quality Meats. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

There's no other way to say it: The ribollita at Publican Quality Meats in Fulton Market is goooooood.

  • Kale, sausage and beans do the trick for a cold winter day ($5 cup, $8 bowl).

Hoanh Long

6148 N. Lincoln Ave.

White bowl of pho.
Pho tai from Hoanh Long in Peterson Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The pho tai beef noodle soup ($12.95) at Peterson Park's Hoanh Long boasts a rich, Christmas spice-laden broth that's only gotten better over the years.

  • Dress it up with fresh basil, bean sprouts, lime and their fiery house-made satay sauce, and you have yourself the best pho in Chicago.

Jimmy Bannos' Gumbo

Trogo Kitchen (2545 W. Diversey Ave., 2nd floor)

The famed Chicago restaurant "Heaven on Seven" may have closed its doors during the pandemic, but Chicago chef Jimmy Bannos has made his gumbo available at certain stores, especially around Mardi Gras.

3rd Coast Cafe

1260 N. Dearborn St.

Photo of soup
The soup at 3rd Coast Cafe. Photo courtesy of Colleen M.

We've raved over the scones at the cozy Gold Coast neighborhood cafe, but Axios reader Colleen M. raves over the soups. You can warm up with a vegetable or lentil, or even a beef stew.

