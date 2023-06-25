Share on email (opens in new window)

King Charles III's coronation may be over, but we don't need any special occasions to indulge in our favorite scones.

Whether you nibble them with clotted cream and hot tea or grab one with your morning coffee, these crisp-on-the-outside, moist-on-the-inside treats abound in the area, with some surprising twists.

Check out some of our favorites scones along with highly recommended versions from Axios readers.

1260 N Dearborn Parkway — Gold Coast

Justin's pick: This raspberry scone feels like it's all the pastries wrapped into one.

It's hard on the outside, moist and chewy on the inside and humongous. Meant to be shared.

It also comes in chocolate chip or blueberry, with a side of butter and whipped cream.

Price: $5.

Scones from Aya Pastry. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

1332 W Grand Avenue — West Town

Carrie's pick: The Earl Grey orange scone here offers a nice crunch and not too overpowering buttery flavor.

Subtle Earl Grey notes are offset by the sweetness of the orange glaze and sugar flecks.

Price: $4.15.

Reader picks

The maple pecan scone from Hoosier Mama. Photo courtesy of Marla Siebold

1618 1/2 W. Chicago Ave. — West Town

749 N. Chicago Ave. —Evanston

Marla S. calls the Hoosier Mama maple pecan scone "Perfection!"

Price: $4.

Broken Tart's kale salad scone. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

1108 Chicago Ave. — Oak Park

Pietro T. says the kale salad scones at this charming Oak Park bakery are "ahhhhmazing!"

Monica's calls them crisp, tender and studded with kale, cheddar and golden raisins. Also her favorite scone in the six-county area.

Price: $4.

Raspberry jam scone from Bake. Photo courtesy of Bake Bakery

2246 W. North Ave. — Wicker Park

Kyle S. calls Bake's scones "light, rich," with a "wide ranging assortment of savory and sweet scones to choose from!"

Price: $4.

Cracked pepper and cinnamon scone from Two Hearted Queen. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

1201 W. Roscoe St. — Lakeview

3500 N Halsted St. — Northalsted

Carrie H. describes an "awesome scone" at these North Side cafes called "cracked pepper and cinnamon, but I just call it a chai scone because that's exactly what it tastes like."

Price: $5.82.

Scone from Daisies. Photo courtesy of Leigh Omilinsky

2375 N. Milwaukee Ave. — Logan Square

Kate S. pronounces chef Leigh Omilinsky's scones "buttery and savory, like a biscuit, topped with sweet icing and fresh out of the oven. Never had a scone as good and haven't stopped thinking about it since!"

Price: $6.

Trail mix scone. Photo courtesy of West Town Bakery and Pamela Perez

Multiple locations

Beth R. loves West Town's trail mix scone but prefers to use its original "take a hike" name. "It's packed with seeds, dried fruit and lots of flavor. This scone has tons of texture. It's crisp on the outside and soft on the inside."

Price: $4.25.

Scone from A Taste of Heaven. Photo courtesy of A Taste of Heaven

5401 N. Clark St. — Andersonville

Mary G. says she loves the "peach ginger scone" at this Andersonville staple for meals and pastries. "Yum. Grab a cupcake or three while you're there."

Price: $2.65.

1802 S. Wabash Ave. — South Loop

Philippa B. adores the scones from this small Black-owned cafe and bakery in the South Loop. She raves that they're "absolutely delicious."

Price: $3.50.

Honorable mentions

River Valley Ranch & Kitchens: Paula M. craves the savory mushroom and gruyere cheese scones off Hwy 50 in Wisconsin. They're are dense but soft, savory yet still slightly sweet, she says.

Spilt Milk and Serenitea: Highly recommended by Carol S.

Gaelic Imports: "If you want a real scone, head to Gaelic Imports on Saturday for one of Agnes' treats," Kathleen M. says.