Bite Club: Biscuits and scones at Oak Park's Broken Tart bakery

Axios reader Stephen B. recently wrote in about Oak Park's Broken Tart bakery, which serves a chili crisp cheddar biscuit that he dreams of and a "very tasty kale scone."

So naturally I had to check it out.

The place: A small, charming, sunny bakery with a sumptuous display of treats.

The bites: It was too hard to choose between the incredible biscuits and breathtaking scones here so I chose both.

The kale salad scone ($4): A crisp-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside buttery scone studded with chopped kale, cheddar and golden raisins that will win over even the grumpiest kale hater.

Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Savory cornbread biscuit ($6.50): Another impossibly rich, crisp and tender creation, but filled with aged cheddar and smoky crisp chilis.

The cornmeal adds a tiny pleasing sweetness to this little puff of heaven.

The verdict: I wanted to order everything in this delightful cafe, including the signature olive oil cake.