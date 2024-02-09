5 Super Bowl deals in the Chicago area

The Super Bowl will take center stage this Sunday and Chicago is ready to celebrate.

Here are five places to go to enjoy the big game.

🍺 For the big appetites: Jake Melnick's is offering up all the requisite specials, plus a "game day tower" consisting of 48 wings. You could also order the "touchdown tower" — tiers of pulled pork, brisket sliders, buffalo chicken dip and wings.

Wash it down with "Da Beer Tower," which is a 100-ounce beer.

🎤 For the Swifties: If the Super Bowl is just an excuse for you to see your favorite pop star, Bandit in the West Loop has you covered. They're throwing a Taylor Swift Pop-Up Brunch (ft. the Super Bowl), with Swift music, themed cocktails and friendship bracelets.

🍗 For the competitive eaters: Reggie's in the South Loop is throwing a big bash for football fans to enjoy the big game, but the real match will be at halftime when the bar will host a wings and sloppy joe eating contest. Musicians from School of Rock will also take the stage before the game and there will be a chili cook off. Festivities begin at 11am.

🕺🏿 For the party starters: If you ever wanted to watch football in your favorite dance club, Joy District in River North has what you are looking for. The late-night club is transforming into a sports bar, complete with over 20 TVs, food and drink specials ($50 for an all-you-can-drink and eat package), and we're sure they'll sneak some dancing in, too.

🥇 For big groups: If you want to watch the game and give in to your competitive spirit, Whirlyball Chicago is offering scores of drink and food specials, and of course you can get your teams together for some fun on the whirlyball court.