Ye returns to Chicago for listening party
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is coming back to Chicago for a listening party for his new album on Thursday.
The big picture: The controversial Chicago hip-hop artist, who hasn't performed in the city for several years, says the United Center show sold out just seven minutes after tickets were released on Tuesday.
State of play: Ye and rapper Ty Dolla $ign have teamed up to form a hip-hop super duo called ¥$, and their new album "Vultures, Volume 1" is set to drop Thursday at 11pm.
Flashback: The last time Ye, who grew up in South Shore, drew a large crowd in Chicago was at a listening party for his album "Donda" at Soldier Field in 2021.
- He introduced new songs and listened along with thousands of fans but did not perform live.
Catch up fast: Ye has become a lightning rod for criticism after he made several antisemitic remarks on social media and on right-wing talk shows, leading to several sponsors dropping him and the music industry shunning him.
- Some Chicago fans have turned their back on Ye, including an artist who painted over his own mural of the superstar in 2022.
- Ye recently complained on social media that he hasn't performed in over a year because he can't book venues, hinting that the reason is related to his past remarks.
