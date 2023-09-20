1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Adidas CEO said he thinks Ye didn't mean antisemitic statements
Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said on a financial podcast that he doesn't think Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, meant his statements attacking Jews and praising Nazis.
Driving the news: "I don't think he's a bad person, he just came across that way," Gulden said on the Sept. 12 episode of "In Good Company with Nicolai Tangen". "And that meant we lost that business — one of the most successful collabs."
- The collaboration between Ye and Adidas for the Yeezy shoe line pre-dated Gulden's leadership of Adidas. He joined the company from Puma in 2022.
- "I think Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world, both in music and what I will call street culture," Gulden said on the podcast.
Catch up quick: Adidas dropped its partnership with Ye in October after he made antisemitic remarks.
- At least seven other companies dropped Ye immediately following the remarks: Balenciaga, Vogue, Gap, Foot Locker, TJ Maxx, film studio MRC, and the Creative Arts Agency.
- Los Angeles Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics' guard Jaylen Brown, also severed their ties with Ye's Donda Sports marketing agency.
Of note: Adidas reported a loss of $540 million after the fallout.
- The company then sold its remaining Yeezy merchandise and said it would donate proceeds to the Anti-Defamation League.
- Earlier this year, Adidas investors sued the company on the grounds that it "routinely ignored [the] extreme behavior" of Ye for years.
