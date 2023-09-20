Adidas CEO said he thinks Ye didn't mean antisemitic statements

Share on email (opens in new window)

A seller shows off the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 shoe model at a reseller store in Catalonia, Spain. Photo: Paco Freire/Getty Images

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said on a financial podcast that he doesn't think Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, meant his statements attacking Jews and praising Nazis.

Driving the news: "I don't think he's a bad person, he just came across that way," Gulden said on the Sept. 12 episode of "In Good Company with Nicolai Tangen". "And that meant we lost that business — one of the most successful collabs."

The collaboration between Ye and Adidas for the Yeezy shoe line pre-dated Gulden's leadership of Adidas. He joined the company from Puma in 2022.

"I think Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world, both in music and what I will call street culture," Gulden said on the podcast.

Catch up quick: Adidas dropped its partnership with Ye in October after he made antisemitic remarks.

At least seven other companies dropped Ye immediately following the remarks: Balenciaga, Vogue, Gap, Foot Locker, TJ Maxx, film studio MRC, and the Creative Arts Agency.

Los Angeles Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics' guard Jaylen Brown, also severed their ties with Ye's Donda Sports marketing agency.

Of note: Adidas reported a loss of $540 million after the fallout.

The company then sold its remaining Yeezy merchandise and said it would donate proceeds to the Anti-Defamation League.

Earlier this year, Adidas investors sued the company on the grounds that it "routinely ignored [the] extreme behavior" of Ye for years.

