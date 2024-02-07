Poll: What Chicago's official smell should be

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's time to figure out Chicago's official scent.

The big picture: Several Axios cities have recently asked readers what their official smell should be. Denver: Weed. Seattle: Coffee. D.C.: Tourists.

Zoom in: Surely there's a fragrance that could define our city, so we put Axios readers to the test. Dozens sent in suggestions for Chicago's signature smell, which we've narrowed down for a vote. The finalists:

The Lake: Many chose the Lake Michigan breeze, while others went more negative and nominated rotting fish.

Many chose the Lake Michigan breeze, while others went more negative and nominated rotting fish. Breweries/beer: Chicago has birthed several breweries over the years, including Old Style and Goose Island, but some chose this scent based on the musty vibes of taverns and bars.

Chicago has birthed several breweries over the years, including Old Style and Goose Island, but some chose this scent based on the musty vibes of taverns and bars. Garrett Popcorn: Our signature fragrance of cheese, caramel and corn perfumes locations downtown and around the world.

Our signature fragrance of cheese, caramel and corn perfumes locations downtown and around the world. Meat: We're just going to make meat the category, but it encompasses several nominations for sausages, hot dogs and Italian beef.

We're just going to make meat the category, but it encompasses several nominations for sausages, hot dogs and Italian beef. Onions: This fits the city's namesake, which means "wild onion," but also the delicious grilled onions on top of a Maxwell Street Polish.

This fits the city's namesake, which means "wild onion," but also the delicious grilled onions on top of a Maxwell Street Polish. Bread: A salute to Turano, Gonnella, S. Rosen's and several artisan shops that delight the city's nostrils.

A salute to Turano, Gonnella, S. Rosen's and several artisan shops that delight the city's nostrils. Chocolate: This aroma from Blommer Chocolate factory in River North could be one of the best parts of taking a downtown walk on a windy day.

This aroma from Blommer Chocolate factory in River North could be one of the best parts of taking a downtown walk on a windy day. Exhaust: Chicago ranked 5th in the nation for time spent in traffic last year, so no wonder this odor ranked high on your list.

Vote below: