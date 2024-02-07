25 mins ago - Culture

Poll: What Chicago's official smell should be

Illustration of the Daley Plaza Picasso statue in Chicago smelling something.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

It's time to figure out Chicago's official scent.

The big picture: Several Axios cities have recently asked readers what their official smell should be. Denver: Weed. Seattle: Coffee. D.C.: Tourists.

Zoom in: Surely there's a fragrance that could define our city, so we put Axios readers to the test. Dozens sent in suggestions for Chicago's signature smell, which we've narrowed down for a vote. The finalists:

  • The Lake: Many chose the Lake Michigan breeze, while others went more negative and nominated rotting fish.
  • Breweries/beer: Chicago has birthed several breweries over the years, including Old Style and Goose Island, but some chose this scent based on the musty vibes of taverns and bars.
  • Garrett Popcorn: Our signature fragrance of cheese, caramel and corn perfumes locations downtown and around the world.
  • Meat: We're just going to make meat the category, but it encompasses several nominations for sausages, hot dogs and Italian beef.
  • Onions: This fits the city's namesake, which means "wild onion," but also the delicious grilled onions on top of a Maxwell Street Polish.
  • Bread: A salute to Turano, Gonnella, S. Rosen's and several artisan shops that delight the city's nostrils.
  • Chocolate: This aroma from Blommer Chocolate factory in River North could be one of the best parts of taking a downtown walk on a windy day.
  • Exhaust: Chicago ranked 5th in the nation for time spent in traffic last year, so no wonder this odor ranked high on your list.

Vote below:

