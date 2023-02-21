2022 rush-hour commutes were rough for Chicago drivers

Masses of vehicles move slowly on the Montrose Avenue overpass on the Kennedy Expressway. Photo: Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Chicago drivers spent more hours in traffic last year than in 2021, according to a new TomTom Traffic Index analysis.

Why it matters: Even with fewer people commuting downtown, Chicago drivers are still wasting hours in traffic jams.

Driving the news: Chicago ranks 95th in the world when it comes to time spent in traffic last year, but 5th in the U.S., behind New York City and Los Angeles, the traffic insights company found.

The big picture: The worst was London, while Dublin drivers experienced the worst rush-hour travel times.

More than 60% of the cities included in the study saw increased drive times from 2021.

Zoom in: It took Chicago drivers an average of 17 minutes and 22 seconds to drive 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles) in 2022. That's 38 seconds more than in 2021.

In total, Chicago drivers spent 2.5 more hours in 2022 traffic than in 2021.

Other fun stats: We added 8 minutes to our morning rush-hour commute in 2022.

As well as 13 minutes to the evening rush.

That works out to about seven extra hours per month.

In 2022, the worst time to drive was Thursdays from 5-6pm, when an average 6-mile trip took 26 minutes and 52 seconds.

Methodology: The statistics were based on urban data about drivers traveling within a 6-mile radius of downtown, five days per week and twice a day at peak hours.

Go deeper with the entire study here.