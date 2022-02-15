Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chicagoans spend over three-and-a-half days a year stuck in rush-hour traffic, which is somehow still an overall improvement.

Why it matters: Traffic may be returning, but the pandemic may have shifted when we drive.

By the numbers: According to data from the TomTom traffic index, Chicago drivers spent 86 hours in rush-hour traffic in 2021 compared to 115 hours in 2019.

There was a 14% decrease in morning rush-hour congestion, and a 12% decrease in the evenings in 2021 compared to 2019.

Yes, but: Even though rush-hour traffic is declining, the overall time spent on the roadways is going up.

Chicago had a 24% congestion level in 2021, which means that travel times on average were 24% longer than during non-congested conditions.

Zoom in: The worst time to travel? Fridays at 4pm.

Traffic then dips 15% after the 4pm hour.

The most surprising stat is that Mondays are the best day for rush hour.

Worst traffic day of 2021? No joke, exactly one year ago today.

Zoom out: Chicago is the 6th-most congested city in the U.S. and the 149th-most congested city in the world.

So even though losing three days a year is a lot, it's nowhere near the 123 hours per year that a New York City driver spends in rush-hour traffic.

Even NYC doesn't compare globally, as living in Istanbul will cost 226 traffic hours per year (over 9 days).

Quick take: If you hate traffic but love big city life, maybe Minneapolis is more your speed.

Residents there sit in rush hour for only 39 hours per year.

How it works: TomTom collected anonymized GPS signals from hundreds of millions of drivers to analyze traffic in 404 cities in 58 countries.

