WGN meteorologist Demetrius Ivory to replace retiring Tom Skilling
Demetrius Ivory has been tapped to take over for Tom Skilling as chief meteorologist at WGN-TV.
Why it matters: The announcement marks a new era for Chicago broadcast news; Skilling, one of the city's most beloved television personalities, announced he's retiring this month.
State of play: Ivory has been working alongside Skilling for over a decade and has been the meteorologist for the WGN midday and 4pm news broadcasts.
- He also has filled in when Skilling has been on assignment or vacation.
- Before coming to WGN, Ivory had stops in Pittsburgh and Youngstown, Ohio. Ivory graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in atmospheric sciences.
What they're saying: Ivory, who's called Chicago home for more than a decade, said in a statement he's "thrilled" to be leading WGN's weather team, and grateful for Skilling's "leadership and guidance over these many years."
- "Through weather stormy, sunny, and everything in between, Demetrius has delivered accurate, compelling forecasts," Skilling said in a statement about the announcement.
- "He has a huge rapport with the audience. I've been honored to have him by my side during severe breaking weather coverage over this past decade. I wish him my sincerest congratulations. He will be fantastic!"
Catch up fast: Skilling announced his retirement plans late last year. On the air at WGN since 1978, Skilling charmed Chicagoans with his ebullient passion for the weather.
- He's also been a staunch advocate of the planet, using his platform to point to the adverse effects of climate change.
What's next: Skilling retires on Feb. 28.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.