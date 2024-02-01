WGN meteorologist Demetrius Ivory to replace retiring Tom Skilling

Demetrius Ivory has been tapped to take over for Tom Skilling as chief meteorologist at WGN-TV.

Why it matters: The announcement marks a new era for Chicago broadcast news; Skilling, one of the city's most beloved television personalities, announced he's retiring this month.

State of play: Ivory has been working alongside Skilling for over a decade and has been the meteorologist for the WGN midday and 4pm news broadcasts.

He also has filled in when Skilling has been on assignment or vacation.

Before coming to WGN, Ivory had stops in Pittsburgh and Youngstown, Ohio. Ivory graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in atmospheric sciences.

What they're saying: Ivory, who's called Chicago home for more than a decade, said in a statement he's "thrilled" to be leading WGN's weather team, and grateful for Skilling's "leadership and guidance over these many years."

"Through weather stormy, sunny, and everything in between, Demetrius has delivered accurate, compelling forecasts," Skilling said in a statement about the announcement.

"He has a huge rapport with the audience. I've been honored to have him by my side during severe breaking weather coverage over this past decade. I wish him my sincerest congratulations. He will be fantastic!"

Catch up fast: Skilling announced his retirement plans late last year. On the air at WGN since 1978, Skilling charmed Chicagoans with his ebullient passion for the weather.

He's also been a staunch advocate of the planet, using his platform to point to the adverse effects of climate change.

What's next: Skilling retires on Feb. 28.