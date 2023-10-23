The next generation of Chicago news talent to watch

Chicago's dean of weather Tom Skilling recently announced that he's hanging up his microphone early next year.

Why it matters: Skilling — who won over the hearts of the city and the nation over his 45 years at WGN-TV — joins the ranks of several local news veterans who've recently retired.

The big picture: The parting of ABC 7 anchor Alan Krashesky, NBC 5's Rob Stafford, Fox 32's Corey McPherrin, ABC 7 sports anchor Jim Rose and soon Skilling leaves gaps in the third-largest news market in the country.

These personalities will be replaced with younger broadcast journalists, hungry to make their mark.

What they're saying: "I look for great storytellers," NBC 5/Telemundo Chicago's SVP of News Sally Ramirez tells Axios.

"We are journalists, but we are also Chicagoans. We all care deeply about making our city a better place."

Here are five newcomers to Chicago news who may be the next big name on a Kennedy billboard.

Anchor: JC Navarrete

JC Navarrete. Photo: Courtesy of NBC 5

NBC 5 has a formidable duo helming the 10pm news desk in Allison Rosati and Stefan Holt. They also have a deep bench of newcomers, including morning co-anchor JC Navarrete.

Navarrete joined the station in 2022 after spending six years in El Paso.

One more to watch: Fox 32's Dawn Hasbrouck isn't exactly a newcomer, since she's been anchoring for a decade. Yet, the Chicago native is still a fresh face for the station's 9pm newscast.

Reporter: Marybel Gonzalez

Marybel Gonzalez made a smooth transition from Telemundo, where she was a bilingual reporter along the southern U.S. border, to CBS 2's go-to for top stories. She came to Chicago last year.

One more to watch: Cate Cauguiran shines alongside the top-notch reporting team for the highly rated ABC 7 newscast.

Investigative reporter: Samantha Chatman

ABC 7's Samantha Chatman is the newest face for the vaunted "I-Team" helmed by longtime reporter Chuck Goudie. Chatman has anchored mornings for the station, but she is turning heads with her consumer reports and investigations in the 10pm newscast.

It helps that Chatman grew up in Chicago, attending Lincoln Park High School.

Meteorologist: Demetrius Ivory

Demetrius Ivory. Photo: Courtesy of WGN-TV

The suits at WGN-TV would be smart to promote Demetrius Ivory to take Skilling's spot, which already seems to be in the works. He's not a new face, working at the station for 10 years, but most of that has been weekdays and weekends.

If Ivory isn't the guy, how about Rockford's own Morgan Kolkmeyer?

Sports: Leila Rahimi

Leila Rahimi. Photo: Courtesy of NBC 5

NBC 5's Leila Rahimi has cemented herself as the lead sports anchor for the 10pm newscast, although you do see others from time to time.