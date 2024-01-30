The Eric and Kathy show on 101.9 the MIX, with hosts, (left to right) Eric Ferguson, Melissa McGurren and Kathy Hart in 2009. Photo: Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

One of Chicago's biggest radio stars has broken his silence, two years after allegations of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior that ended his run at "The Mix."

The big picture: Radio Hall of Famer Eric Ferguson hasn't been on the air since the 25-year station veteran was forced to step down from WTMX-FM in 2021 after two women filed lawsuits.

Driving the news: Ferguson spoke out on social media this week to thank supporters and signal that he wants to get back to work.

"It was a challenging and frustrating time, but I'm in such a better place because of it," Ferguson wrote.

"Having a positive outcome where the truth becomes the most important thing makes all the difference. The end result always tells the real story, and for that I'm grateful."

Context: Ferguson's former producer Cynthia DeNicolo filed a lawsuit in May of 2021, accusing Ferguson of pressuring her into sexual acts. DeNicolo also alleged he blocked her career advancement and was responsible for her firing.

Another woman accused Ferguson of groping her at a Christmas party in 2003. Her claims were added to DeNicolo's lawsuit, which was dropped last June. DeNicolo's attorney declined to comment to the Sun-Times about the decision.

Soon after DeNicolo filed her suit, Ferguson's former on-air partner Melissa McGurren filed a defamation lawsuit against Hubbard Radio, after she accused Ferguson of creating a hostile work environment and a pattern of abuse against women at the station. A federal judge found that Hubbard's statements disagreeing with McGurren's characterization of events were not defamatory and dismissed the suit in 2022.

Ferguson has denied any wrongdoing. He entered into a settlement with Hubbard Media that took him off the air for two years, which just ended.

What he's saying: "I'm interested to see what opportunities exist," Ferguson tells Axios.