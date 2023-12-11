Country music wins in Chicago's November radio ratings
November's Radio Ratings show that Chicago can't get enough of holiday and country music.
What's happening: It's no surprise that WLIT-FM has reclaimed their rightful place at the top of the ratings since their switch to holiday music last month.
- The adult contemporary juggernaut won 10 of the 11 months in 2023 (and will likely win December, too).
Biggest winner: US-99. The country station saw a huge jump in November, sprinting up the top 10 by almost a full point. This news coincides with local Spotify data that put Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" at the top for streams in 2023.
Biggest loser: The Drive dropped the most but still holds second place.
Biggest surprise (if you aren't from here): The Mix is back in the top five after dropping off earlier in the year.
Of note: These ratings don't break down precisely when people are tuning in, nor specific listener demographics
- Full disclosure: Justin has worked for a number of these stations.
