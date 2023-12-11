Country music wins in Chicago's November radio ratings

Data: Radio Online; Chart: Axios Visuals

November's Radio Ratings show that Chicago can't get enough of holiday and country music.

What's happening: It's no surprise that WLIT-FM has reclaimed their rightful place at the top of the ratings since their switch to holiday music last month.

The adult contemporary juggernaut won 10 of the 11 months in 2023 (and will likely win December, too).

Biggest winner: US-99. The country station saw a huge jump in November, sprinting up the top 10 by almost a full point. This news coincides with local Spotify data that put Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" at the top for streams in 2023.

Biggest loser: The Drive dropped the most but still holds second place.

Biggest surprise (if you aren't from here): The Mix is back in the top five after dropping off earlier in the year.

Of note: These ratings don't break down precisely when people are tuning in, nor specific listener demographics