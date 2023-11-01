Halloween decorations are slowly coming down, but that's not stopping LITE-FM from turning all of their attention to the holidays.

What's happening: In a grand Chicago tradition, the popular soft rock station will begin broadcasting around-the-clock holiday music, which includes classic Christmas songs, Thursday at 4pm.

This is the 23rd year that the station has flipped the switch.

The intrigue: There have only been two other years (2006 and 2007) where the station has started holiday music this early.

What they're saying: "Our listeners will find a few new surprises along with the Yuletide cheer," program director and host Mick Lee said in a statement.

Zoom out: 2023 has been a banner year for LITE-FM, as they have held the top spot in Chicago's radio ratings each month.

Last month, they were tied for first place with WDRV-FM.

