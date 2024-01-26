How Chicago's "rat hole" went from viral moment to local annoyance

Share on email (opens in new window)

People pose for a picture in front of the "rat hole" this week. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago, can we talk? Are we done with the "rat hole" yet?

What's happening: Roscoe Village's infamous sidewalk tomb has captured the city (and beyond) for the last few weeks.

Yes, but: We can't believe we're still talking about it.

The thing is: After careful examination, we're pretty certain this viral Chicago moment has run its course, and it's only a matter of time before the city spoils the fun.

So if it's your first rodeo, here's how these things usually go.

Discovery: Artist posts photo of rat-shaped (maybe squirrel) hole on Roscoe Street. Algo hits just right, securing millions of views.

Inevitably, locals remind public they've known about imprint for years.

Publicity: Local journalists (including us) descend on social media sensation to join fun (but also for clicks).

National spotlight: Big dogs like the New York Times (and maybe even the Daily Mail) swoop in because they want clicks, too!

Memorialization: Throngs of people visit site like it's Strawberry Fields in Central Park. Shrine is built. Animal is nicknamed (Chimley). Couple is married. Malört is involved.

Commercialization: Creatives and entrepreneurs make T-shirts, cookie cutters, drink specials, you-name-it to capitalize on moment.

Improvisation: Improvisers, aka 70% of Chicagoans ages 22-28, use public sidewalk as set for videos, streams and photos while leaving behind fliers for their black box theater show in Rogers Park.

NIMBYs: Life becomes miserable for neighbors, who are afraid to spoil fun but also who would like to get their mail.

Fun's over (part 1): Someone tries to fill the rat hole but only fans flames. Chicagoans make rat hole whole again.

The Chicago "rat hole" last week. Photo: Chicago Tribune via Getty Images

Fun's over (part 2): Neighbors file complaints. City under pressure to take action.

Jumped the shark: When they (likely) do, everyone is outraged. Sanctimonious, sardonic local writers (named Carrie, Justin and Monica) roll their eyes that this thing ever got so big, destroying any joy that still remained … until another alligator is found in local lagoon.