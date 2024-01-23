Chicago's "rat hole" joins the viral Hall of Fame

The Roscoe Village "rat hole" has emerged as the latest strange phenomenon to capture Chicago's attention.

Why it matters: Chicago loves rallying behind odd, unexpected attractions, such as a rodent-shaped hole and a poop fountain statue.

Driving the news: Since going viral on social media, the "rat hole" has been honored with a shrine, has a Wikipedia page and even was the spot of a marriage proposal.

So as Chicago officially welcomes this new spot into its strange Hall of Fame, let's look back on some other inductees.

Our Lady of the Underpass: A 2005 salt stain underneath a grimy Kennedy viaduct near Logan Square attracted people from all over the world because its shape resembled the Virgin Mary.

It's not the first time the Chicago area was center stage over religious miracles: A crucifix in Hillside sported a Virgin Mary vision that drew crowds in the 1980s.

Chance the Snapper

Alligator warning signs at Humboldt Park in 2019. Photo by Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It's not the first time an invasive species has shown up in a park lagoon, but the alligator drew thousands trying to get a glimpse in Humboldt Park. We even made the conservationist who finally caught the alligator a celebrity.

Kyle Schwarber's home run ball

Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber's home run ball is protected by a transparent box atop the right field video board at Wrigley Field. Photo: Phil Velasquez/Chicago Tribune via Getty Images

While a rookie, Schwarber blasted a towering home run in the 2015 playoffs. The ball landed and stayed on the scoreboard.

It's become part of Cubs fans' Wrigley Field experience to try to spot the ball, now encased in glass atop the right field scoreboard.

Piping plovers Monty and Rose

Rose, the piping plover at Montrose Beach in 2021. Photo by: Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via Getty Images

The endangered bird couple offered Chicagoans a rare chance to see the species when they nested at Montrose Beach in 2019. They even got a movie deal out of it. Monty died in 2022, and Rose didn't return to the beach.