Chicago's 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists announced

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Marcos Carbajal of Carnitas Uruapan is a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurateur. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The James Beard Awards announced its round of 2024 semifinalists Wednesday, and Chicago restaurants snagged a bevy of spots.

Zoom in: Over 15 local contenders are in the running, from local favorites like Carnitas Uruapan to Michelin-starred Smyth.

Here's the list of Chicago semifinalists:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Outstanding Chef: John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth

Outstanding Restaurant: The Duck Inn

Emerging Chef: Zubair Mohajir, The Coach House by Wazwan

New restaurant: Atelier

Outstanding bakery: Loba Pastry+Coffee

Outstanding pastry chef: Anna Posey, Elske

Wine program: Middle Brow

Hospitality: Lula Cafe

Best chef: Great Lakes

Zoom out: Here is a full list of semifinalists across the country.

What's next: Finalists will be announced later in the year before the awards ceremony at the Civic Opera House on June 10.