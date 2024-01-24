Chicago's 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists announced
The James Beard Awards announced its round of 2024 semifinalists Wednesday, and Chicago restaurants snagged a bevy of spots.
Zoom in: Over 15 local contenders are in the running, from local favorites like Carnitas Uruapan to Michelin-starred Smyth.
- Here's the list of Chicago semifinalists:
Outstanding Restaurateur
- Nicolas Poilevey and Oliver Poilevey, Obélix, Le Bouchon, and Taqueria Chingón
- Marcos Carbajal, Carnitas Uruapan
Outstanding Chef: John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth
Outstanding Restaurant: The Duck Inn
Emerging Chef: Zubair Mohajir, The Coach House by Wazwan
New restaurant: Atelier
Outstanding bakery: Loba Pastry+Coffee
Outstanding pastry chef: Anna Posey, Elske
Wine program: Middle Brow
Hospitality: Lula Cafe
Best chef: Great Lakes
- Diana Dávila Boldin, Mi Tocaya Antojería
- Joe Fontelera, Boonie's Filipino Restaurant
- Joe Frillman, Daisies
- James Martin, Bocadillo Market
- Sujan Sarkar, Indienne
- Jenner Tomaska, Esmé
- Donald Young, Duck Sel
Zoom out: Here is a full list of semifinalists across the country.
What's next: Finalists will be announced later in the year before the awards ceremony at the Civic Opera House on June 10.
