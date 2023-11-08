Chicago brings home the Michelin stars

Michelin announced three new starred restaurants in Chicago, including one moving up the star rankings.

Driving the news: West Loop restaurant Smyth was given a third Michelin star on Tuesday night, joining Alinea as the only other three-star restaurant in Chicago.

What they're saying: "This is an elite restaurant," Michelin's Gwendal Poullennec said about Smyth.

Context: The West Loop fine dining restaurant earned two stars in 2017. There are only a handful of three-star restaurants in the country.

Details: There were two new one-star winners, too: Atelier in Lincoln Square and River North's Indienne.

Also, Daisies in Logan Square received a Michelin Green star, which is awarded to restaurants who prioritize "sustainable gastronomy."

Zoom in: Michelin introduced "special awards" last year, and they've added more categories. This year's Chicago wins include Monica Casillas-Rios of Elske for exceptional cocktails, Alex Ring of Sepia for sommelier, Giant's Josh Perlman for outstanding service and Christian Hunter from Atelier for the Young Chef Award.

By the numbers: Chicago's Michelin Guide has 154 restaurants represented, including two three-star eateries, three two-star spots (no new entries) and 16 one-star restaurants. They also have 47 Bib Gourmands, including five that were honored last month.

Zoom out: Michelin stars are the highest accolades for restaurants in the country. This year, they combined the star announcement for D.C., New York, and Chicago into one big ceremony which took place in New York.