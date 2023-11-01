Chicago has 5 new Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants
Michelin has announced the latest Bib Gourmand restaurants for Chicago and five lucky spots made the list.
What's happening: The new Bibs include Boonie's in Lincoln Square, Cellar Door Provisions in Logan Square, Union in Logan Square, Pompette in Bucktown and Yao Yao in Chinatown.
Methodology: Michelin offers stars for top restaurants, but the Bib Gourmand restaurants are judged by "meals of good quality at a good value."
Yes, but: These five are not the only restaurants chosen. The full list of 47 will be revealed next week.
- Last year, there were 55 restaurants on the list.
What's new: Michelin will announce its full list of prestigious star award winners and Bib Gourmands on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
The intrigue: Typically awards are announced city by city, but this year the tire company has combined New York, Chicago and D.C. for their announcements (including these new Bib Gourmands), Axios' Anna Spiegel writes.
- Michelin hasn't given a specific reason, though guides director Gwendal Poullennec said in a release, "We are excited to unveil this new format to unite chefs from these great locations in one place for such an exciting evening."
