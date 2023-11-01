2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Chicago has 5 new Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants

headshot
Photo of food on a plate and ice cream in a bowl

Boonie's in Chicago. Photo courtesy of Kim Kovacic

Michelin has announced the latest Bib Gourmand restaurants for Chicago and five lucky spots made the list.

What's happening: The new Bibs include Boonie's in Lincoln Square, Cellar Door Provisions in Logan Square, Union in Logan Square, Pompette in Bucktown and Yao Yao in Chinatown.

Methodology: Michelin offers stars for top restaurants, but the Bib Gourmand restaurants are judged by "meals of good quality at a good value."

Yes, but: These five are not the only restaurants chosen. The full list of 47 will be revealed next week.

What's new: Michelin will announce its full list of prestigious star award winners and Bib Gourmands on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The intrigue: Typically awards are announced city by city, but this year the tire company has combined New York, Chicago and D.C. for their announcements (including these new Bib Gourmands), Axios' Anna Spiegel writes.

  • Michelin hasn't given a specific reason, though guides director Gwendal Poullennec said in a release, "We are excited to unveil this new format to unite chefs from these great locations in one place for such an exciting evening."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more