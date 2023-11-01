Michelin just announced two new Bib Gourmand award-winning restaurants in D.C. ahead of the big star reveal next week.

Why it matters: The Bib awards are like stars for the moderately priced bracket, recognizing restaurants that offer a high-quality meal at a "good value."

What's happening: The new Bibs include La Tejana, Mt. Pleasant's wildly popular breakfast taco shop, and Yellow Cafe in Georgetown. The creative coffee and wood-fired pita cafe is a casual sister to Michelin-starred Albi in Navy Yard.

Yes, but: Yellow's original Navy Yard location adjoining the fancier restaurant isn't listed in the Bib Gourmand write-up.

A Michelin spokesperson tells Axios that is because "it's open for limited weekend hours only, whereas the Georgetown location is open Tuesday through Saturday."

What's next: Michelin will announce its full list of prestigious star award winners and Bib Gourmands on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The intrigue: In today's sneak peek, Michelin revealed the full list of 29 D.C. Bib winners will be live online after the ceremony. Given there are 35 current Bib Gourmands on the list (all open), expect some cuts.

What's new: Typically awards are announced city by city, but this year the tire company has combined New York, Chicago and D.C. for their announcements (including these new Bib Gourmands). The big reveal next week will be held from NYC.