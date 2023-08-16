Share on email (opens in new window)

Yellow café reopens in Navy Yard next month with chef Michael Rafidi's Levantine pastries and wood-fired pita sandwiches.

Why it matters: The popular Eastern Mediterranean café, which adjoins Michelin-starred Albi, hit pause in February — and fans have been pining for baklava lattes and "Urfa-thing bagels" since.

What's new: Charcoal-grilled kebab sandwiches and playful treats from the chefs, who are doubling the space as a test kitchen for upcoming menus and projects.

The café, which added more seating indoors and out, will only be open on weekends from 8am to 2pm, starting Saturday, September 9.

Opening day will feature a special sandwich from visiting "Top Chef" winner Mei Lin, with proceeds going toward Maui relief efforts.

On the menu: Mornings will bring creative coffee drinks, sweet and savory pastries (mmm, orange blossom croissants), and breakfast sandwiches including egg-stuffed pitas with labne and herbs.

For lunch, look for mezze, seasonal hummuses, and Insta-worthy pita sandwiches like barbecued harissa eggplant or chicken with crispy potatoes and Palestinian pickles.

Pretty pitas. Photo courtesy of Scott Suchman

The big picture: Rafidi is in expansion mode, having opened a Yellow café in Georgetown late last year.

Next year, he'll open a huge flagship Yellow cafe and kebab spot in a former Union Market meatpacking warehouse. A rooftop bar and bistro, La'Shukran, will sit above.

Zoom in: An evening menu of wood-fired Levantine pizzas, small plates, and wine/cocktails launches at Yellow Georgetown on September 22 after months of preparation (there's also a pizza pop-up this Friday and Saturday).