May 4, 2022 - Food and Drink

Check out D.C.'s 2022 Michelin Stars

Paige Hopkins
A person cutting food on a plate.
A dish from Albi. Photo courtesy of Rey López

The Michelin Guide added four new D.C. restaurants to its list of stars, bringing Washington's total number to 24.

Here are the one-star newcomers:

A variety of food dishes on a table.
A spread from Oyster Oyster. Photo courtesy of Rey López

The Inn at Little Washington remained D.C.’s most-decorated Michelin restaurant with three stars. Meanwhile, Sushi Taro lost its one-star designation.

Additional awards: Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list highlights “great food at a great value." This year Daru, Dauphine’s, Honeymoon Chicken, and Menya Hosaki were added to the list. 

Michelin also honored Nicole Ramée, Alisa Watts, and the team at Xiquet for the Sommelier of the Year award. Will Patton and the teams at Bresca and Jônt won this year’s Exceptional Cocktails award.

