Check out D.C.'s 2022 Michelin Stars
The Michelin Guide added four new D.C. restaurants to its list of stars, bringing Washington's total number to 24.
Here are the one-star newcomers:
- Albi: Levantine, located in Navy Yard
- Chef's Table at Imperfecto: Latin American, downtown
- Oyster Oyster: Vegetarian, Logan Circle
- Reverie: Contemporary, Georgetown
The Inn at Little Washington remained D.C.’s most-decorated Michelin restaurant with three stars. Meanwhile, Sushi Taro lost its one-star designation.
Additional awards: Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list highlights “great food at a great value." This year Daru, Dauphine’s, Honeymoon Chicken, and Menya Hosaki were added to the list.
Michelin also honored Nicole Ramée, Alisa Watts, and the team at Xiquet for the Sommelier of the Year award. Will Patton and the teams at Bresca and Jônt won this year’s Exceptional Cocktails award.
