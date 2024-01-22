Phil Jackson in 1993. The "Zen Master" is our No. 1 seed in our new tournament. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

We continue our monthly segment crowning the best of everything, whether it's a building, band, TV commercial or local newscaster.

State of play: This town has no shortage of great sports leaders. Coaches and managers are often lauded for their winning percentages, their colorful press conferences and, well, their mustaches.

But who's the best? Ditka, Guillen, Jackson, Halas, Maddon. The names are synonymous with local greatness, but there can only be one best.

All this week, we'll vote to crown the champion, starting today with some extreme matchups!

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Here are the first-round matchups.

Phil Jackson vs. Lou Henson

Phil Jackson is our No. 1 seed because his Bulls teams won six championships. All six happened to come when Michael Jordan was on the court. But there is no denying the impact the "Zen Master" has had on Chicago sports.

Lou Henson led the Fighting Illini men's basketball team to several big wins and one heartbreaking Final Four loss.

Ray Meyer vs. Lovie Smith

Ray Meyer and his family ran DePaul men's basketball for about 50 years! Ray led the Blue Demons to a couple of Final Four appearances and a slew of tournament appearances. He retired in 1984.

Lovie Smith brought winning back to the Bears organization during his tenure, which included the only Super Bowl appearance outside the '85 Bears.

He coached nine seasons and won over 80 games.

Mike Ditka vs. Tom Thibodeau

Mike Ditka is a tough out. The Bears coach not only led one of the most dominant teams to ever play in the NFL, but he was so entertaining while doing so.

His press conferences are legend and his antics are notorious. The Bears haven't been the same since he was fired in 1993.

Thibs turned around a perennial loser and made the Bulls a title contender. A lot of that had to do with Derrick Rose, but even when Rose got injured, Thibs kept his teams competitive.

George Halas vs. Don Zimmer

Papa Bear Halas will be tough to beat in this tournament. He's one of the founders of the NFL! He coached the Bears to six championships, but he didn't adjust well to contemporary football.

One of the last moves he made as the Bears owner before he died? Hiring Mike Ditka.

Don Zimmer led the Cubs both as a third base coach in 1984 and manager in 1989. He is one of the most beloved figures in Cubs history but found even more success moving to the Yankees organization.

Joel Quenneville vs. Gary Barnett

If this was two years ago, coach Q would be a shoo-in for a championship run. He led the 'Hawks to three Stanley Cups and helped create a dynasty.

He also is currently out of the league for his role in covering up sexual assault allegations, causing a huge stain on his legacy.

Gary Barnett is the lone Northwestern Wildcat entry into the Sweet 16.

In 1995, he led the 'Cats to one of the most storied seasons in franchise history.

Joe Maddon vs. James Wade

Joe Maddon reversed the curse and led the Cubs to a World Series win in 2016. He will forever be the North Siders' favorite manager.

He also brought that Ditka-like eccentricity, holding fun press conferences and even opening a petting zoo during spring training.

James Wade was both the coach and the GM for the Chicago Sky when they won their championship in 2021.

Tony La Russa vs. Mike Keenan

La Russa is Chicago royalty, even though he came close to reversing that during his ill-fated return to the Sox.

But he will be remembered for managing the 1983 squad that probably would have done better if not for the 1980s playoff format.

Mike Keenan brought the 'Hawks close to glory in 1992 by returning to the Stanley Cup Finals. But he lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ozzie Guillen vs. Doug Bruno

Ozzie also fits into the Ditka category for his boisterous and eccentric behavior at press conferences and in the clubhouse.

But make no mistake, Sox fans love Ozzie for taking a ragtag team to a World Series win in 2005. Fans are still hoping the team brings him back.

Doug Bruno is one of the winningest coaches in women's college basketball, bringing DePaul to 25 NCAA Tournament appearances.