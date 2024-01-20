Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: LendingTree; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Women, especially singles, are making up a larger share of the real estate market.

Why it matters: Sixty years ago, women couldn't even get a credit card or a mortgage without a male cosigner. Now, single women own more homes than single men.

Driving the news: Solo women homebuyers keep rising in share, accounting for over 18% of mortgage applications in 2023, according to mortgage platform Maxwell.

That's up from 17.3% in 2021, when Maxwell started tracking applicants' gender and marital status.

Also, one in three women with partners bought alone because they were in a stronger financial position to do so, the platform found.

Zoom in: Census data show 13.8% of homes in Illinois were owned by single women in 2021, compared to 10.1% by single men.

What they're saying: "One of the hardest parts of buying solo is not having a partner to work through decisions with that is as invested as you," Lauren Worth tells Axios.

"I had to get over a lot of inner dialogues that ran along the lines of, 'this is accepting never finding a spouse to do this life event with,"' says Victoria Sterling, who bought her first home in her late 30s.

Also, consider choosing a woman real estate agent: Barbara Pinto says hers "intrinsically got the safety considerations," such as no ground floor condos and good outdoor lighting.

What's happening: We're seeing a rise in the number of women homeowners — and a strong shift toward women-led households, Urban Institute researcher Jung Hyun Choi tells Axios.

By the numbers: In 1990, less than a third of total households (married and single) were headed by females. In 2021, the majority (51%) of households reported being female-headed, per the Urban Institute's analysis of census data.

That increase was mostly driven by married households, Choi says.

Among married households, 43% said they were female-headed in 2021, compared to 8% in 1990.

Of note: In most age groups, women outnumber men. "This is more a reflection of strength in numbers than economic vitality," Pew researcher Richard Fry says.

Be smart: Opportunity isn't equal. Single Latina and Black women have the lowest homeownership rates of any group in the U.S.

"39% of Latinas who are single and live alone owned a home in 2021, compared to close to 62% of non-Hispanic white women in similar circumstances," Axios' Astrid Galván reports.

Single women with children also face low homeownership rates compared to other groups, including single men with children, Choi's research shows.

The intrigue: Maxwell's report shows Gen Zers and millennials made up the largest share of single women mortgage applicants in 2023.