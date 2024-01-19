49 mins ago - News

Bally’s Chicago scrambles on new casino design





A rendering of the Bally's casino and hotel, coming in 2026. Rendering courtesy of Bally's Chicago

Due to a logistical problem, Bally's has been forced to change plans for its permanent River West casino.

Driving the news: The company has submitted an alternative plan to the city for its proposed 500-room hotel tower after learning the original configuration could damage city water lines.

The project is still expected to open in 2026, a Bally's spokesperson confirmed.

Why it matters: Tax revenue and design were two big selling points for Chicago's first-ever casino, but the project brought in just one-fourth of its projected 2023 revenue — and now it must adjust its proposed blueprint.

Zoom in: The casino company plans to resize its hotel tower and relocate it from the north end to the south end of the Grand Avenue property.

  • The new plan promises the same number of hotel rooms and still includes an entertainment venue and a river walk.
  • But it also incorporates more green space, as was requested by the community.

Context: Bally's won the bidding war for the new casino in 2022, beating out projects in the South Loop near Chinatown and Soldier Field.

The intrigue: Tax revenue was a big part of then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 2019 pitch to the public for bringing a casino to Chicago.

  • But the temporary casino has brought in just $3 million of the projected $12 million in 2023 revenue.

Yes, but: The setback can be partly blamed on the casino's delayed opening at Medinah Temple.

What's next: Bally's still plans to break ground on the new tower early this year, hoping to open its doors in River West by 2026.







