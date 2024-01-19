Share on email (opens in new window)

A rendering of the Bally's casino and hotel, coming in 2026. Rendering courtesy of Bally's Chicago

Due to a logistical problem, Bally's has been forced to change plans for its permanent River West casino.

Driving the news: The company has submitted an alternative plan to the city for its proposed 500-room hotel tower after learning the original configuration could damage city water lines.

The project is still expected to open in 2026, a Bally's spokesperson confirmed.

Why it matters: Tax revenue and design were two big selling points for Chicago's first-ever casino, but the project brought in just one-fourth of its projected 2023 revenue — and now it must adjust its proposed blueprint.

Zoom in: The casino company plans to resize its hotel tower and relocate it from the north end to the south end of the Grand Avenue property.

The new plan promises the same number of hotel rooms and still includes an entertainment venue and a river walk.

But it also incorporates more green space, as was requested by the community.

Context: Bally's won the bidding war for the new casino in 2022, beating out projects in the South Loop near Chinatown and Soldier Field.

The company bought the Tribune's Freedom Center for the purpose, but in the meantime set up a temporary casino in Medinah Temple in River North.

The intrigue: Tax revenue was a big part of then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 2019 pitch to the public for bringing a casino to Chicago.

But the temporary casino has brought in just $3 million of the projected $12 million in 2023 revenue.

Yes, but: The setback can be partly blamed on the casino's delayed opening at Medinah Temple.

What's next: Bally's still plans to break ground on the new tower early this year, hoping to open its doors in River West by 2026.