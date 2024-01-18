1 hour ago - Things to Do
Chicago weekend events: Restaurant Week, Puppet Theater Fest and more
This weekend in Chicago, grab a deal from hundreds of restaurants, see a puppet show or jam with local indie artists.
🍝 1. Chicago Restaurant Week
Celebrate the local culinary scene and save a few bucks by taking part in Chicago Restaurant Week.
Why it matters: Here's your chance to support your favorite restaurants as business slows down during winter.
State of play: Over 400 local restaurants will offer deals throughout the 17-day affair.
Dates: Friday through Feb. 4
Cost: $25 prix fixe brunch and lunch, $42 or $59 dinner (doesn't include beverage, tax and tip)
🎭 2. International Puppet Theater Festival
- Choose from over 100 events during this 11-day festival. Over 14,000 people are expected to attend this event that highlights artists from all over the world.
- Dates: Through Jan. 28
- Cost: Varies by event
🍩 3. Stan's Donut Fest
- Celebrate Stan's 10th anniversary in Chicago with an afternoon of donut tastings, photo-ops, specialty cocktails, a DJ set and giveaways including free coffee for a year. Tickets range from $20–$30.
- Details: Donut tasting flavors include lemon pistachio, blue velvet coconut, mini olive oil, Cap'n Crunch Bismarck, tiramisu, cookies and cream, blueberry fritter and snack cake.
- When: 11am–3pm Saturday
- Address: 155 W. Kinzie St.
🎶 4. Tomorrow Never Knows
- See local musicians, indie artists and acclaimed comedians across five days and several venues at this almost 20-year-old festival.
- Dates: Though Sunday
- Cost: Varies; most around $20
- Locations: Lincoln Hall, Schubas, GMan Tavern, Sleeping Village
☃️ 5. Polar Adventure Days
- Enjoy winter activities at Big Marsh Park, including husky sledding, guided bird hikes, crafts, bonfires, hot cocoa, live music and roaming puppet shows. Free.
- Dates: Noon–3pm Saturday
