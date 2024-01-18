Share on email (opens in new window)

Assorted dishes from Pippin's. Photo: Courtesy of Choose Chicago

This weekend in Chicago, grab a deal from hundreds of restaurants, see a puppet show or jam with local indie artists.

🍝 1. Chicago Restaurant Week

Celebrate the local culinary scene and save a few bucks by taking part in Chicago Restaurant Week.

Why it matters: Here's your chance to support your favorite restaurants as business slows down during winter.

State of play: Over 400 local restaurants will offer deals throughout the 17-day affair.

Dates: Friday through Feb. 4

Cost: $25 prix fixe brunch and lunch, $42 or $59 dinner (doesn't include beverage, tax and tip)

Go deeper: CRW 2024: New restaurants and best deals

Choose from over 100 events during this 11-day festival. Over 14,000 people are expected to attend this event that highlights artists from all over the world.

Dates: Through Jan. 28

Cost: Varies by event

🍩 3. Stan's Donut Fest

Celebrate Stan's 10th anniversary in Chicago with an afternoon of donut tastings, photo-ops, specialty cocktails, a DJ set and giveaways including free coffee for a year. Tickets range from $20–$30.

Details: Donut tasting flavors include lemon pistachio, blue velvet coconut, mini olive oil, Cap'n Crunch Bismarck, tiramisu, cookies and cream, blueberry fritter and snack cake.

Details: Donut tasting flavors include lemon pistachio, blue velvet coconut, mini olive oil, Cap'n Crunch Bismarck, tiramisu, cookies and cream, blueberry fritter and snack cake.

When: 11am–3pm Saturday
Address: 155 W. Kinzie St.

See local musicians, indie artists and acclaimed comedians across five days and several venues at this almost 20-year-old festival.

Dates: Though Sunday

Though Sunday Cost: Varies; most around $20

Varies; most around $20 Locations: Lincoln Hall, Schubas, GMan Tavern, Sleeping Village