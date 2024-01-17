What Illinois borrowers should know about new student loan relief

President Biden announced plans late last week to wipe out student loan debt for more borrowers, including almost 245,000 Illinoisans.

What's happening: The debt forgiveness plan is available to those enrolled in the Savings on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan.

Starting in February, those enrolled who took out less than $12,000 in loans and have been paying them back for at least 10 years will get their remaining debt canceled.

Context: Since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Biden's major student loan forgiveness plan last summer, the administration has found workarounds to give loan relief, Axios' Sareen Habeshian reports.

The Department of Education says it has wiped out more than $130 billion in debt from 3.6 million borrowers.

What they're saying: Biden says the new relief plan will "help community college borrowers, low-income borrowers and those struggling to repay their loans."

The other side: Some Republicans have argued that the recent moves are too expensive and unfair to others who have already paid back loans.

Be smart: If you fit the requirements, you can still sign up for SAVE, a federal repayment plan that uses a borrower's income and family size to determine monthly payments.

What's next: The Biden administration says it's close to announcing a new student loan forgiveness plan to replace the one the Supreme Court struck down.