Despite deep divisions in the Middle East, some key cultural touchstones bind the region together. And one of them is falafel.

We're sharing our favorite places to find these fried balls of chickpea paste, along with readers' recommendations.

Pita Inn

Several locations in the Chicago area, including Naperville and Skokie

We love the hot, crisp, tender and nutty orbs from Pita Inn — any Pita Inn — but especially the ultra-busy location in Skokie.

Like most fried foods, falafel loses 50% of its charm 15 minutes out of the fryer, and the constant churn here makes sure these balls are always hot and fresh.

$5.99 for a sandwich and $9.99 for a plate.

Mizrahi Grill

215 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park

Falafel pita at Mizrahi Grill. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Per an excellent recommendation, we went north on Skokie Boulevard to Mizrahi Grill in Highland Park.

The falafel featured Israeli cabbage, hummus and french fries inside the pita. It is topped with tahini. ($11.99)

Also, the Mediterranean restaurant is kosher.

Sultan's Market

Locations in Lincoln Park, Logan Square, Pilsen and Wicker Park

Vegetarian platter from Sultan's Market. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

For cheap and fast, it's hard to beat Sultan's Market that puts all the pickled fixins on their falafel sandwiches ($6) and makes it extra spicy upon request. Try the vegetarian platter ($13) because — hot tip — you can make your own sammy and get all the extras, too!

The falafel isn't dry, but also not greasy, and it's loaded with parsley which enhances the flavors

An employee told us the owner orders all Sultan Market's ingredients from Jordan, where she's from. She says that's where all the best spices come from.

Reader recommendations

Falafel from Oasis Cafe. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Ragadan in Uptown: Reader Aaron C says the falafel is "crunchy but not too hard; fluffy but with substance, [and] flavorful," plus "their hot sauce is essential."

Alwatan Bakery in Bridgeview: Stephen S. also recommends the fresh pita, meat pies and cookies.

Falafil Hut in Hoffman Estates: Karim M. says this family-owned spot cooks up "absolutely sensational food, including falafel."

Oasis Cafe in the Loop: "One of Chicago's most hidden gems," Dan B. says. We agree.

Pinched on the River in Streeterville: Ina P. promises you'll find "otherworldly falafel and Mediterranean and Middle East dishes you crave."

Falafel & Grill in Wicker Park: Loreal R. says "the falafel is always the star" at this restaurant. "You have to dip in both the tahini and hot sauce to take it up a notch. Perfection!"