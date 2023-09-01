2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Hidden gems for lunch in downtown Chicago

Monica Eng
Falafel sandwich in open pita.

Falafel sandwich at Oasis Cafe located in the back of a Wabash Avenue jewelry store. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Downtown restaurants were hit hard by the pandemic, with many lunchtime staples closing, but some of the Loop's hidden gems survived.

  • We're highlight three fun ones to impress your friends.

Oasis Cafe: Tucked in the back of a jewelry store on Wabash's Jeweler's Row, this Palestinian-run cafe has been serving up delicious falafel sandwiches ($7.49) for more than a decade.

  • The intrigue: Don't miss the excellent Egyptian koshari specials on Wednesdays and Moroccan couscous on Fridays.
Photo of a plate of bibimpap
Bibimbap from an underground food court in the 105 W. Madison building. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Basement food court at 105 W. Madison St.: Walk through the gilded lobby in this vintage building and down a small staircase to the left to find a basement food court where Green Apple PhoEver serves Vietnamese pho ($14.49) and Korean specialties including kimchi stew ($14.45) and bibimbap ($13.45)

  • At La Bamba, you can find burritos, tacos, tortas, tamales and more.
Man pointing to sign that reads 'Welcome to the Food Court' on a gray door.
Justin finds the secret door to the basement food court. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Pittsfield Cafe: This fabulous old-school diner is in the lobby of another gilded building you can marvel at while lunching on throwbacks like toasted pecan rolls, cherry Jell-O and Chicago Francheezie — a cheese-injected, deep-fried dog wrapped in bacon.

Three people sitting at a round table with mustard and ketchup on table.
The Axios team indulges in old-school favorites at the Pittsfield Cafe in the ornate Pittsfield Building lobby. Photo courtesy of our kind server, whose name we forget to collect.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more