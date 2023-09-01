Hidden gems for lunch in downtown Chicago

Falafel sandwich at Oasis Cafe located in the back of a Wabash Avenue jewelry store. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Downtown restaurants were hit hard by the pandemic, with many lunchtime staples closing, but some of the Loop's hidden gems survived.

We're highlight three fun ones to impress your friends.

Oasis Cafe: Tucked in the back of a jewelry store on Wabash's Jeweler's Row, this Palestinian-run cafe has been serving up delicious falafel sandwiches ($7.49) for more than a decade.

The intrigue: Don't miss the excellent Egyptian koshari specials on Wednesdays and Moroccan couscous on Fridays.

Bibimbap from an underground food court in the 105 W. Madison building. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Basement food court at 105 W. Madison St.: Walk through the gilded lobby in this vintage building and down a small staircase to the left to find a basement food court where Green Apple PhoEver serves Vietnamese pho ($14.49) and Korean specialties including kimchi stew ($14.45) and bibimbap ($13.45)

At La Bamba, you can find burritos, tacos, tortas, tamales and more.

Justin finds the secret door to the basement food court. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Pittsfield Cafe: This fabulous old-school diner is in the lobby of another gilded building you can marvel at while lunching on throwbacks like toasted pecan rolls, cherry Jell-O and Chicago Francheezie — a cheese-injected, deep-fried dog wrapped in bacon.

