Chicago-area students visit Dubai for COP28

Right to left: Avery Smith, Natasha Bhatia, Katie Stabb, Kate Wallace, Maiana Nelson, and Danica Sun. Photo courtesy of Rachel Rosner

At least a half dozen Chicago-area students traveled to Dubai earlier this month to attend the COP28 climate conference.

Two students, who attended as part of a program with Oak Park environmental group Seven Generations Ahead, shared a few recommendations after their trip:

Be "more environmentally minded," Hinsdale Central High school senior Natasha Bhatia tells Axios, "making choices like not idling, using public transportation, composting, eating less meat, avoiding unnecessary plastics, and more can create a significant impact." Make sure "people are aware of [state and federal energy efficiency incentives] and are taking advantage of them," says Maiana Nelson, a senior at Riverside Brookfield. Give youth "a voice at the international level in negotiations to convey the urgency of this crisis," says Bhatia.

The bottom line: "We need direct action now, and it's up to us to continue to fight for our future," Bhatia says.